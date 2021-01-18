Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 84 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

NYSE A opened at $126.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

