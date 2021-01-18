Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

JHML opened at $48.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.