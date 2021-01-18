Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $785.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $868.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.54. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.68, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

