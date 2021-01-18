Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $420,000 Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

