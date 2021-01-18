Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.96 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

