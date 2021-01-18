Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $466,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,680 shares of company stock worth $15,599,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $347.71 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $349.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.40 and a 200 day moving average of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

