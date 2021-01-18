Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

NYSE:OGS opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

