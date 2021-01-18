Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 350 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $408.30 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $425.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

