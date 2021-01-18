Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.69. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

Get Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) alerts:

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.