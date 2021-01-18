Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $584.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Truist increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.39.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $517.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

