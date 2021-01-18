Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artis REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$113.33 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.