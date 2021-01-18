Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cable One, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $48.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,671.00 price objective on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,985.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,910.89. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

