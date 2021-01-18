Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,925 ($77.41) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a market cap of £73.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,609.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,930.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

