Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $3.46. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.97. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.