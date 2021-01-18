Roth Capital Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $72.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

CYRX stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 851,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,110. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

