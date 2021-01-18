Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Opsens Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$155.28 million and a PE ratio of -59.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

