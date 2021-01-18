Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

