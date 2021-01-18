Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.82.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 20,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,600. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

