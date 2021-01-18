Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$31.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -332.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.