Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

