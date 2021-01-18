Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $100.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

