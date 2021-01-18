Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases By 15.9%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

BCPC stock opened at $122.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

