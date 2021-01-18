Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Decreases By 25.5%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Criteo by 755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

