Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Rises By 18.5%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

