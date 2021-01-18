Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Increases By 19.0%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of UE stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,222 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

