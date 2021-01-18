Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $362,407.50 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $362,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at $710,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

