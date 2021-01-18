Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.15. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

