Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 122,765 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.10 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

