Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.