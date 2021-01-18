Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $399.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day moving average of $351.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

