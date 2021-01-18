Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 14,247 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 118.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 250,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSKR has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

