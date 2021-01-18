Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 154 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $78,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

