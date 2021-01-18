Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 398 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

