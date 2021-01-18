Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 63,196 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

