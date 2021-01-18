SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

