State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $32,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.98 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

