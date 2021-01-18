State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 268,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

