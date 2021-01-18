State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

