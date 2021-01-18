State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 663.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

