State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,099 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,493,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

