State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 551 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

