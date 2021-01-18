State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

