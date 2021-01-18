Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.