Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 143,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,420. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 42.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

