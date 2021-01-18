Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $53,203.36 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $53,203.36 and $1,910.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

