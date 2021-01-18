Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells $83,650.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SURF stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
