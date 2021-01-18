Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells $83,650.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

