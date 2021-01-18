Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.47 ($128.78).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.29. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.