Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TEDU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.98. 149,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

