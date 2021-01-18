Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWODF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TWODF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

