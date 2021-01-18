TD Securities Raises EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$4.00

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:EXF opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. EXFO Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.35.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

